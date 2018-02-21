Wingers Melt Down As Twitter Finally Purges Russian Bots

By Susie Madrak
Those poor, poor wingnuts! Someone took away their imaginary friends:

Today, our thoughts and prayers are with the #MAGA brigade, as they howl in despair after half their Twitter followers vanished overnight.

The reason? Those ‘cruel leftist libs’ at Twitter just purged a load of Russian bots, it seems – leading (hilariously) to right-wing Tweeters losing their sh*t. They think it’s some kind of left-wing conspiracy, whereas in fact, Twitter appears to have just deleted a bunch of non-existent fascists controlled from St Petersburg.

Not seeming to realise the irony, many are sharing their agony online with the hashtag #TwitterLockout.

Reality-based Twitter is having a ball:

