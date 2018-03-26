Alana Evans Tells CNN Stormy Saved Her Dress: 'I Can Only Speculate The Things On That Dress'

I honestly thought Stormy Daniels' friend Alana Evans was just trolling CNN with this, but maybe there's something to it.

During a much longer interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Stormy's friend Alana Evans told him she was unaware of any texts, pictures or video but there was one thing. One little thing.

"All i know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night," Evans told Sciutto.

Nonplussed, he asked, "And she kept that for what reason?"

As if everyone's mind didn't go to Monica Lewinsky's little blue dress. Please.

Evans replied coyly, "Maybe a keepsake. maybe because it's actual proof," Evans replied coyly. "I can only speculate the things that may be on that dress, especially if it's never been washed."

Okay, now tell me that's not a troll. That is a straight up reference to the "evidence" Republicans used to impeach Clinton. It wasn't by accident, and it's actually somewhat incredible.

She would have had to know, in 2006, that Donald Trump would somehow suffer reputational harm and save the dress, presumably in a hermetically sealed bag, in order to come up with it in 2018. I'm rolling my eyes, some, but you just never know.

After all, revenge is a dish best served cold.