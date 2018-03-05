C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Equals

Happy 70th birthday to Eddy Grant. Almost two decades before he hit it superbig on the US charts by rockin' down two Electric Avenue, he founded the rockin' soul band the Equals as their lead guitar player.

In 1968, the Equals went to number one on the UK charts with tonight's music club pick. "Baby, Come Back." The song was initially released in '66 but didn't see much chart action in most places. After the song started gaining traction in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany though, it started getting attention in other parts of the world. It even reached #34 on the Billboard singles charts that year.

What are you listening to tonight?