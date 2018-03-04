CNN's Brian Stelter Whacks The 'Pro-Trump Media' For Claim Mueller Probe Is 'Paper Thin'

As we've documented here day after day, Fox has been building an alternate universe for their viewers to live in, where Mueller's case against Trump and his corrupt associates and family is "paper thin", a big nothingburger and is about to end any day now, and where Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, the FBI, and Mueller himself are the real villains that all deserve to be "locked up."

CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter has been one of the better hosts on cable news taking them to task for their behavior, and he did it again this Sunday where he went after Trump cheerleaders Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld, Sean Hannity and others.

STELTER: Robert Mueller's probe seems to be broadening in various countries and at the same time tightening in on members of President Trump's family. But the more Mueller discovers, the more Trump's TV boosters have to deny, deny, deny. The worse things look for Trump's inner circle, the worse the deflections get. For example, look at this new CNN poll. It finds that 61 percent of Americans believe the Russia investigation is a serious matter. But if you're watching FOX, you're hearing the opposite. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: We have been hearing about Russia nonstop, literally nonstop, for more than a year. Almost no information has come out to justify the obsession. None has come out to justify the claim that there was collusion. And most Americans are no longer interested, if they ever were. (END VIDEO CLIP) STELTER: Do you see the banner he's using on screen there? Tucker's banner says "Americans don't care about Russian meddling." But, again, the CNN poll shows that's just not true. This is brand- new poll data. It shows that 72 percent of Americans are very or at least somewhat concerned about foreign interference in U.S. elections; 70 percent are concerned specifically about Russian-backed disinformation campaigns, the kind of campaigns that are still going on today. But again, Greg Gutfeld over at FOX claims, nobody cares.

↓ Story continues below ↓ (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS: Everybody wants this story to move on, except for the people who don't want it to move on. It's the election losers. But now this is their Benghazi, right? This is their thing. It's paper-thin, but they're clutching at it hard. (END VIDEO CLIP) STELTER: I think that's fascinating. Paper-thin? Again, only if you're not looking at the paper. The paper is piling up, Greg, in the form of indictments and subpoenas. This is just an incomplete list of what's happened so far. And every day there's new stories about what Mueller is finding, et cetera, et cetera. I don't know. Maybe that's why Sean Hannity has fallen back to this: (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) SEAN HANNITY, HOST, "HANNITY": Now, remember, this whole witch-hunt was supposed to only be about Trump-Russia collusion. That evidence does not exist all of this time. (END VIDEO CLIP) STELTER: Someone, please, show Sean the original letter from the attorney general's office appointing Mueller as special counsel. It doesn't say the word collusion. But it says Mueller is charged with investigating any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with campaign of President Donald Trump and -- this is key -- any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation. So, this is an important story, these ongoing developments. And Mueller is certainly hard at work. There's a lot we don't know about what he's finding. But just in the past few days, take a look at all these new headlines, all these stories about what Mueller is asking in these meetings of the various people he's interviewing, what he might be finding. There's a new story in "The New York Times" this morning about these developments. These developments come on a daily basis.

And as his guest Natasha Bertrand pointed out, even 19 different people being charged with crimes hasn't been enough to pierce the Fox bubble.