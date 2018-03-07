Connecticut Governor: The NRA Has Become A Terrorist Organization

After Sandy Hook, Dan Malloy has never had time for political niceties vis-à-vis the NRA and their poisonous effect on American society. He was particularly blunt (and accurate) on Monday in Hartford.

Malloy made his remarks after the NRA had made threats against his state if Connecticut removes the mention of the NRA in any state laws, as Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin has suggested.

Source: Fox 61



Governor Malloy also came out Monday and agreed with Mayor Bronin’s call, even going on to say the NRA has developed into a “terrorist organization.” "They act quite frankly in some cases as a terrorist organization,” said Malloy. “You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That's who they are. That's what they do." Malloy said the NRA is a different organization than what it used to be. "The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn't carry weapons in schools,” said Malloy. “Or in the 90’s said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization."

The NRA in response released their usual bullshit, that they love our children and want them to be safe, and that guns are necessary to achieve that, yadda yadda yadda. They also accused Malloy of "childish name-calling".