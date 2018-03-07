Connecticut Governor: The NRA Has Become A Terrorist Organization
After Sandy Hook, Dan Malloy has never had time for political niceties vis-à-vis the NRA and their poisonous effect on American society. He was particularly blunt (and accurate) on Monday in Hartford.
Malloy made his remarks after the NRA had made threats against his state if Connecticut removes the mention of the NRA in any state laws, as Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin has suggested.
Source: Fox 61
Governor Malloy also came out Monday and agreed with Mayor Bronin’s call, even going on to say the NRA has developed into a “terrorist organization.”
"They act quite frankly in some cases as a terrorist organization,” said Malloy. “You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That's who they are. That's what they do."
Malloy said the NRA is a different organization than what it used to be.
"The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn't carry weapons in schools,” said Malloy. “Or in the 90’s said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization."
The NRA in response released their usual bullshit, that they love our children and want them to be safe, and that guns are necessary to achieve that, yadda yadda yadda. They also accused Malloy of "childish name-calling".
“The NRA is comprised of over five million law-abiding citizens many of whom are teachers, doctors, policeman, farmers, moms and dads residing in Connecticut. So let’s be clear Governor Malloy just called tens of thousands of his constituents terrorists.
Voters are fed up with politicians who engage in political stunts and childish name calling rather than serious policy discussions aimed at making our schools and communities safer. A perfect example is the absurd political stunt to remove NRA trainers from the permitting process in Connecticut. No organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms than the NRA.
The NRA’s Basics of Pistol Shooting course is the best training available for anyone seeking to carry a concealed firearm for self-protection. Public safety isn’t improved by eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders or by calling people who disagree with you terrorists.↓ Story continues below ↓
NRA members love our children and want them to be safe just as much as anyone else we just disagree that punishing law-abiding citizens who want to exercise their constitutional right to self-defense is the way to achieve that goal.”
