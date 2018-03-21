Fox News Really Doesn't Want To Talk About Stormy Daniels, Still

Fox News seems to be going out of its way to avoid talking about Donald Trump’s alleged extra-marital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and the $130,000 in hush money that could bring down his presidency. Fox doesn’t even seem to want to talk about the $20 million Trump’s lawyers say she owes him.

Even though Daniels has been prominently in the news for the past few weeks, her name has barely been heard on Fox News. The Washington Post did some number crunching and came up with some interesting findings:

During the week of March 5 to March 9, Fox News [prime time] programs mentioned Daniels’s name nine times between 7 and 11 p.m., compared with 144 mentions on MSNBC and 141 mentions on CNN.

Last week, the conversation died down a bit. MSNBC mentioned her name 44 times, and CNN mentioned it 79 times during those hours.

Fox News didn’t mention her once.

Although the non-prime-time shows covered her some, WaPo found that the show covering her the most was Fox News @ Night, which doesn’t air until 11 PM ET.

And even when Stormy Daniels’ name is mentioned, the subject is often framed as a distraction, noted The Post.

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Trump is staying mum on the subject, too.

Apparently, not even Sean Hannity can figure out a way to blame Obama or Clinton for this mess. Yet.

Watch The Washington Post’s recap of the story below. It’s almost certain you won’t see anything like it on Fox.

crossposted from Newshounds