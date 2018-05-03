Judge Napolitano On Trump Not Knowing About Stormy Daniels Payoff: 'That Is Unworthy Of Belief'

Fox News' Judge Napolitano told the trio of Trump's favorite propaganda team on Fox and Friends that the idea Donald trump reimbursed Michael Cohen $130,000 payoff without knowing it was for Stormy Daniels is beyond belief.

Fox News' senior legal analyst had a lot of problems with Rudy Giuliani's many claims during his Sean Hannity interview Wednesday night and cautioned him from attacking the FBI and Mueller's special counsel over the Russia investigations.

Brian Kilmeade asked Judge Nap about the claims made by Rudy in response to the Michael Cohen raid and that Cohen doesn't tell Trump everything.

Napolitano replied, “If Rudy wants the public to believe that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen $130,000 and didn’t know what it was for, didn’t know that it was going to silence Stormy Daniels, that is unworthy of belief."

To all those except the crotch couch apparently.

He continued, "It is hard to believe that Donald Trump, a man who knows where every one of his nickels has gone.”

Ainsley jumped in, "Is it possible that the Michael Cohen could have said don't ask questions, I have got it covered?"

"It's possible but that would be ethical problem, " Napolitano replied.

it's truly amazing that since Trump took office, though supposed staples of conservatism like morals, lies and ethics are no big deal for the Fox and Friends team? And there only worry is if Trump is any legal trouble.

Napolitano said, "This is a problem between the president, his personal morality, his wife, and his base on one side and the president and the law on the other side."

The F&F team treated every single word that Rudy Giuliani said last night as sacrosanct.

"How would Michael Cohen know if Stormy Daniels needed to be silenced?"

Steve Doocy said as long as Trump paid for it himself with personal money, all is well.

Dear Ainsley then said, "Might be embarrassment personally with his wife, but no felony..."

Arggg....