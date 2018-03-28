Judge Napolitano Predicts Donald Trump Will Be Deposed By Stormy Daniels' Lawyers

Judge Napolitano, a friend of Donald Trump, told the panel on Fox News' Outnumbered that Trump will ultimately be deposed by Stormy Daniels's lawyers over their defamation lawsuit.

As the panel members were discussing Trump's legal strategy, Judge Napolitano said that moving the case to a federal court was a mistake. And since the Supreme Court decided in the 90's that the Paula Jones case could survive summary judgment, his prediction was that Trump, like Clinton before him, would be deposed.

Napolitano said, "when Michael Cohen negotiated the agreement, according to Stormy Daniels, he claimed he was not representing the president. now the agreement purports to protect the president. bottom line, as Kennedy just said in the intro, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in Paula Jones versus Bill Clinton, the motion survived the motion to dismiss."

He continued, "the president has to participate in litigation. Will Stormy Daniels's lawyers get to depose Donald Trump on the validity of this hush money agreement? My prediction? Yes."

Trump supporters better brace themselves. Trump can't "plead the fifth" in a civil case. But he can perjure himself. And that could lead to an indictment.