Midday Open Thread: Things We Don't Want To Talk About
What a day on Twitter yesterday. As Tengrain said, "Stormy Daniels' book has leaked like a Russian Pee Hooker, and the details are everywhere and gross."
Apparently, Donald Trump's private parts are very Mario Kart-ish.
We did not need to know that.
And as the afternoon progressed the discussion turned to the "relationship" of Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie. PersonalIy? I thought everybody knew they were gay.
Open thread below...
