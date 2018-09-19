Midday Open Thread: Things We Don't Want To Talk About

By Frances Langum
What a day on Twitter yesterday. As Tengrain said, "Stormy Daniels' book has leaked like a Russian Pee Hooker, and the details are everywhere and gross."

Apparently, Donald Trump's private parts are very Mario Kart-ish.

We did not need to know that.


And as the afternoon progressed the discussion turned to the "relationship" of Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie. PersonalIy? I thought everybody knew they were gay.

Open thread below...


