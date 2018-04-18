Trump Can't Stop Incriminating Himself, Part Infinity

By Frances Langum
Trump Can't Stop Incriminating Himself, Part Infinity

No wonder no lawyer wants to work for him. He can't shut up about things that might incriminate him.

Doesn't he know everything he tweets can be used against him in a court of law?

So in response to the police sketch of a man who allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels and her infant daughter, allegedly to keep her silent about her affair with Donald Trump, the alleged president tweeted this:

"Nonexistent man"? How would Trump know? And why why why is he even mentioning it? Threatening a woman's personal safety to her face is a CRIME, Donald. What the hell?

And Stormy's lawyer is the luckiest guy in the world. And he knows it.

Sue him some more, Mr. Avenatti!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV