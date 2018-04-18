Trump Can't Stop Incriminating Himself, Part Infinity

No wonder no lawyer wants to work for him. He can't shut up about things that might incriminate him.

Doesn't he know everything he tweets can be used against him in a court of law?

So in response to the police sketch of a man who allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels and her infant daughter, allegedly to keep her silent about her affair with Donald Trump, the alleged president tweeted this:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

"Nonexistent man"? How would Trump know? And why why why is he even mentioning it? Threatening a woman's personal safety to her face is a CRIME, Donald. What the hell?

And Stormy's lawyer is the luckiest guy in the world. And he knows it.

In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation). LOL. #xmas #hanukkah #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018

Sue him some more, Mr. Avenatti!