Trump Can't Stop Incriminating Himself, Part Infinity
No wonder no lawyer wants to work for him. He can't shut up about things that might incriminate him.
Doesn't he know everything he tweets can be used against him in a court of law?
So in response to the police sketch of a man who allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels and her infant daughter, allegedly to keep her silent about her affair with Donald Trump, the alleged president tweeted this:
"Nonexistent man"? How would Trump know? And why why why is he even mentioning it? Threatening a woman's personal safety to her face is a CRIME, Donald. What the hell?
And Stormy's lawyer is the luckiest guy in the world. And he knows it.
