Gary Cohn: OUT At White House

It isn't even Friday and someone has quit the Trump White House today. Who decided to jump off the sinking ship today? None other than Gary Cohn, former COO and President of Goldman Sachs.

Why is he bailing? Nazis being "fine people" weren't enough reason, even though he is a Jew....but apparently, tariffs are. Yup, steel and aluminum tariffs.

The last few weeks have been especially insane, with the sudden departure of Donald Trump's personal pants steamer (and head of communications), Hope Hicks. Rob Porter, alleged wife beater, was also removed. Now Gary Cohn is out, leaving no one to serve as economic advisor to Donald Trump, a man who bankrupted 6 companies. Zero financial acumen.

Cohn strongly disagrees with Trump's threats of a tariffs and even went so far as trying to set up a meeting for this Thursday with leaders in the area.

His resignation statement said:

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future.”

Trump provided a statement (clearly not written by Trump himself - too many big words):

“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

Who will Trump hire next? Scott Baio? Lou Dobbs? Sean Hannity? Jared Kushner? Tune in to this weeks special Friday edition of "Survivor: White House"!