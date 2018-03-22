H.R. McMaster Out; John Bolton In As National Security Advisor (UPDATED)

You read that right. HR McMaster is out as National Security Adviser and NRA-bridge-to-Russia John 'New Era of Freedom' Bolton will take over his duties.

Yes, that John Bolton. The one we just featured in another post selling some guns-as-freedom crap to Russia (video above).

Here is John Bolton calling for mayhem in North Korea:

Yes, the John Bolton who, with a straight face, suggested that the Russian hack of the DNC was probably a false flag operation engineered by Hillary Clinton.

John Bolton was a member of the Groundswell gang, so he will join fellow-in-crime Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III as well as the many others in the right-wing parade through the White House. His SuperPAC has been the recipient of many Billionaire Bucks.

Bolton is a known Islamophobe who will show no compunction about ripping apart the Iran agreement. In fact, he will be glad to drop a few bombs on Iran too, and still get a good night's sleep.

In case anyone worries that Bolton isn't an equal opportunity bomber, he also argued that Chicago would be a good city for terrorists to nuke. In what can only be described as Orwellian irony, Bolton used to rail against the Russians before he decided to make NRA-style videos for them.

Bolton has no problem saying things like this because he is a neocon warmonger, the thing Trump criticized throughout his campaign but now loves. In 2009, Bolton named Dick Cheney "Conservative of the Year." Dick Cheney, the guy who never saw a war he didn't love. Good job with that, Trumpistas.

Please bow before your neocon overlords and hope he doesn't start World Fcking War III.

Update: Bolton was funded by the Mercers, too.

Bolton, like Trump, owes much to hard-right hedge fund donor Robert Mercer. Mercer has donated $5M to Bolton's super-pac since 2013, and is Bolton's biggest donor. Bolton has relied on Cambridge Analytica, which Mercer helped found and fund, like Trump, too. Big Mercer influence. https://t.co/Bo7nUWaAkj — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) March 22, 2018

Also, his SuperPAC helped fund Cambridge Analytica. Trump is a puppet, either of hard-right wing billionaires, Russia, or both.

Update 2: Win Without War warns that Trump is assembling a War Cabinet.

I argue he's filling his cabinet with dominionists and their allies. Bolton may not be a dominionist himself, but he aligns with their goals, nevertheless. If Mike Pompeo, who is at least a fundamentalist and at worst a dominionist, ends up at State, we can all assume they are aligning to fulfill the stated dominionist prophecy of restoring Israel for the End Times. Mike Pence will fully support and sell this to the Republican base. Neither prospect - War Cabinet or Dominionist Fulfillment is particularly comforting.