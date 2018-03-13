Kellyanne Conway Rode On Expensive Junkets With Tom Price

Let's add another name to the list of swamp dwellers that are misusing taxpayer money to avoid flying with those annoying average folks. The latest offender: KellyAnne Conway. CNN is reporting that Kellyanne was on board with Tom Price on some of those pricey flights. Remember, Price was encouraged to resign in September after reports that he spent tens of thousands of dollars on charter flights.

Rene Marsh, CNN Aviation and Government Regulation Correspondent (I can't believe this is a title) reports the following:

"Ranking member, Elijah Cummings, with the House Oversight Office, he put out a letter saying they have now been able to review documents, they went to HHS and reviewed documents and they see that Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway was on multiple flights with Tom Price, remember, HHS secretary Tom Price who came under fire and was eventually fired for all of those private flights on the taxpayer's dime. Well, it turns out that Kellyanne Conway was along for the ride on some of the flights with Tom Price. according to the letter, four trips, 11 flights, costing tens of thousands of dollars to taxpayers. Cummings essentially is saying he's been asking the White House for documentation on her involvement, participation on these private jets as well as information on whether she has faced any repercussions for flying on these private flights as well as has she decided to pay or reimburse taxpayers back for any of this. He says he's not received that information. so the reason why he's putting out this information today, publicly, is because he wants the Chairman of House Oversight to subpoena this information from the White House, which they say they haven't been receiving."

So the White House is insulating Kellyanne Conway from this story. Not shocked. They have set up blockades of information, because loyalty is more important than draining the swamp or transparency.