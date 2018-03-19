Kushner Cos. Lied About Rent-Controlled Units To Make Profit

Remember when Jared was the "nice" one? Seems more like he takes after his felonious dad!

Basically, the Kushner Companies lied to the city of New York when they bought apartment buildings in a gentrifying area of Queens. There were many rent-controlled units, which would really slow down their plans to sell the building. (Under the law, landlords are also required to pay relocation costs for rent-trolled tenants.)

So they just pretended they weren't there. Two years later, they sold those buildings at almost 50 percent more than they paid.

These weren't the only buildings they lied about, by the way. They had hundreds of rent-controlled units that didn't exist on paper.

The company blamed it all on third parties to which they outsourced the paperwork.

"Kushner would never deny any tenant their due-process rights," they said in a statement claiming they had "minimal complaints" over the past 30 years.

Kushner owns a lot of business properties near me, and I hear nothing but complaints. It's almost as if they're lying!

Also, this: