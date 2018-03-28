I've long said that the key to reforming our politics is to reform the media. If we cannot get our message out, it doesn't matter what the message is. Today, we look at our failed Media. Happy hump day—and no porn star jokes, please!

First Draft tells us what's killing journalism, and it is not the Activist Kids, in spite of what you might have heard from the bloviators on the Right.

Green Eagle looks at the history of Hate Radio, which oddly was tied into religious radio. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose…

News Corpse notes that Fox News cannot quit History's Greatest Reporter, Bill-O.

Bonus Track: Roosterville reminded me of how the original Bloom County comic strip ended: with Bill the Cat's body inhabited by Donald Trump. Updated, of course.

