We made it to #FiringFriday, Crooks and Liars, but it's too bad that VA Secretary Dr. Shulkin did not. Today, we take to heart Sun Tzu's The Art of War, especially the advice to Know Your Enemy. Oh, we know you, Republicans.

Addicting Info tells us about how The Russians put pro-Trump propaganda on a Furry site, because: Why The Heck Not. Know your enemy, amiright?

We Hunted The Mammoth shows us how the Republicans listen to teens just like they listen to women.

Frank Schaeffer sees how white evangelicals are keeping Trump in power.

And because we still think that there is a lot of positive forces in the world, Karmic Reaction salutes six awesome women you've probably never heard about for Women's History Month.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about education, Open Culture is offering a free, online course to help us identify Hoaxes, Rumors and Misinformation in the news.

