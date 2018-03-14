Mission Accomplished: Putin Splits US/UK Alliance Over Spy Poisoning

Via the Washington Post, a stark contrast with Trump's passive inaction on Russia:

LONDON — Britain ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats believed involved in espionage-related activities, the British Prime Minister announced Wednesday, in the first wave of measures against Moscow for a nerve-gas attack against a former double agent.

Theresa May, speaking to Parliament, also outlined a range of other steps, including a halt to high-level meetings with Russian officials and calling off a planned visit to Britain by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

May repeated the conclusion of British investigators that Russia had either deployed or lost control of dangerous nerve agents used in the attack — targeting the former spy and his daughter — and called Russia’s defiant response has “demonstrated complete disdain for the gravity of these events.”