New Biggest A**hole Of The Year Contestant Named

In a rare instance, we have a new contestant in A**hole of the Year that isn't directly involved with the Trump misadministration - Colion Noir:

The latest attack came from Colion Noir, a host on NRATV who took to the airwaves on the eve of the Parkland teens-led March on Washington, telling them: “No one would know your names” if a student gunman hadn’t stormed into their school and killed three staff members and 14 students. “To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else’s Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like Blaine Gaskill had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names, because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story, the way they ignored his,” Noir said.

As the kids from Parkland have said often, if they are old enough to get shot, they are old enough to express their opinions about that.

People like Noir are lashing out at these young heroes and sheroes not out of anger or disdain, but out of fear, because they know this is the beginning of the end for them.