News Roundup: Trump's Lawyer Calls For End Of Mueller Probe

Here's the story from the Daily Beast's Betsy Woodruff, in which John Dowd said he was speaking for the president:

NEW: John Dowd, Trump's personal lawyer, says Rosenstein should shut down the Mueller probe. https://t.co/69c7JNZDQC — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) March 17, 2018

And then: Oops! He never meant to speak for Trump at all! Is someone trying to change the subject from Stormy Daniels?

Cleanup Saturday: After Trump lawyer John Dowd tells the Daily Beast he was speaking on behalf of the president in calling for end of Mueller probe, source tells @evanperez that Dowd was speaking on behalf of himself — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 17, 2018

This is a pretty big story. Cleta Mitchell has her eager little paws on many right-wing groups, so I'm sure Bob Mueller will want to have a chat with her:

Congressional investigators have learned that a longtime attorney for the National Rifle Association expressed concerns about the group’s ties to Russia and possible involvement in channeling Russian money into the 2016 elections to help Donald Trump https://t.co/MaOiUKIJYF — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 16, 2018

This is also quite a story: NYPD v. the D.A. v. Harvey Weinstein. Wow.

The NYPD physically hid Weinstein accuser Ambra Battilana from the Manhattan D.A.'s office after the police became concerned that the D.A.'s investigators were trying to intimidate & discredit her, per @NYMag story https://t.co/r6VfPHk2d0 pic.twitter.com/Znw1025f2T — erica orden (@eorden) March 16, 2018

In case you didn't know, John Kelly is a nasty little gobshite:

Kelly has a lot of strengths. But telling this story, even off the record, was shamefully dumb. Tillerson's already been needlessly humiliated. This is what the guy will now be mocked and remembered for. And it's terribly unfair, even cruel. https://t.co/89fcS9i0Hc — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 17, 2018

Facebook was backed into a corner, sounds like:

What triggered Facebook's Friday night suspension of Cambridge Analytica? Ahhh -- the @NYTimes and The Observer just published a joint investigation into the company... https://t.co/dzf0kd1srM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 17, 2018

I predict a week of retaliatory leaks from the intelligence community in response to McCabe's firing:

Former CIA chief John Brennan did not mince his words when taking aim at President Donald Trump on Saturday morning https://t.co/mcPczele9w

