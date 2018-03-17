Steve Schmidt Drags 'Scumbag' Michael Cohen And It Is Glorious

Steve Schmidt joined Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC to talk about the Stormy Daniels situation and he had some really strong words about Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's thug lawyer and resident "problem fixer." He pretty much said what we have all been thinking:

WALLACE: Steve Schmidt, I asked Michael Avenatti about this idea of whether -- now that he's in the line of work of defending women who had alleged sexual relationships with the President, if other women had come forward. He acknowledged it was between five and 12 that had. He confirmed this morning on Morning Joe and I believe last night on CNN that he's now looking at six women. You've run campaigns. you've worked in the White House. What does this look like? I mean, what does Donald Trump's war room, to the degree it's staffed by men like Michael Cohen who is sitting on a subpoena from -- I'm not saying sitting meaning he's not responsive, but in receipt of a subpoena for his activities from Bob Mueller, what does that look like in light of the Stormy Daniels scandal?

SCHMIDT: You know, I was thinking about Jennifer just referring to them as the cast from Good Fellas. I agree with the sentiment. but it's more like Dumb Fellas. It's a group of scum bags like Michael Cohen sitting around in cahoots with each other, subjects of investigations and litigation themselves, in a caldron of chaos in the west wing of the white house.

I think it's remarkable as we look at the news this week, we've seen leadership from teenagers in America. We see the adults looking at teenagers for their courage and teenagers watching the news and maybe younger, watching stories about a President of the United States, this chaos, the lack of any decency around the White House, payoffs to porn stars, everything that is up is down. What's down is up in this corrupted world of the Trump presidency. and it's just this remarkable moment where we have growing threats in the world, where there is this sense that the momentum of his recklessness is drawing us closer to real consequence, economic consequence that will crush the dreams and aspirations of America's working families as he blunders his way into a trade war, wholly ignorant how the North American supply chain works or global trade functions. Perhaps blundering his way towards a military conflict on the Korean peninsula. It seems, though, that the closer these investigations move to him and to the people around him, the more reckless he's becoming.