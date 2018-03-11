Check your clocks; could be an hr. later than you think. (Isn't it always?)

Silly Sunday Stuff:

The Riddled Book Club examines literary character Mr. Punch.

Somewhat more serious: Yesterday I noted: "Funny, but few feel Trump meeting Kim will work well. (No link, just an observation.)" Now, a link:

Jeffrey Lewis at Foreign Policy: "It’s like Richard Nixon going to China, but if Nixon were a moron." (Check the URL for added ha-ha.)

Californians Uber Alles: Just Above Sunset (at his usual length) on the usual suspects, & Northern Californian Badtux on Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III's War on California & The Constitution. Leave us the hell alone, Keebler Elf wanna-be!

And in "Lock HER up!" news, from The Intercept: "IVANKA TRUMP BACKED FLYNN AND MANAFORT. SHE DISCUSSED FIRING COMEY. HOW HAS SHE EVADED MUELLER’S INVESTIGATION?" (Not shouting; their headline is!)

Bonus fun: gaia's voluptuous anvil on "The Patience-Convenience Axis".

A sincere (really) thanks to all the Crooks & Liars for letting me loose here these past few days. Looser here (Seditious, even.) daily.