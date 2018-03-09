Theocracy Alert (Guess Which Party Edition)

As surely as the swallows return to San Juan Capistrano, so too does Y’all Qaeda return to legislating Theocracy.

Yup, the First Amendment Defense Act has risen from the grave, thanks to Sen. Mike Lee (Mormon – UT):

“A group of 22 GOP senators is reintroducing a controversial measure that would protect opponents of same-sex marriage from federal actions intended to curb discrimination.

“The First Amendment Defense Act (FADA) would bar the federal government from taking any action against individuals who discriminate against same-sex couples or others based on “a sincerely held religious belief.”

“The bill would also protect those who discriminate against marriages not recognized under federal law or individuals who engage in sex outside of marriage.

“The measure was introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and 21 Republican co-sponsors, including Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Orrin Hatch (Utah).”

FADA is a get-out-of-jail-free card for anyone who wants to discriminate against the ‘mos and the ‘hos:

“For example, FADA explicitly promotes anti-LGBT discrimination by providing special protections for people who wish to claim their religious faith prohibits them from performing certain acts, including baking a cake for a same-sex wedding, or allowing a child to be adopted by a same-sex couple.

“In addition, FADA would allow discrimination against single mothers, unwed couples, interfaith couples, and interracial couples. In fact, the policy is so broad that one could refuse to marry two short people if their view against short people marrying is a “sincerely held religious belief.”

If passed, this legislation would permit a federal employee, for example, to refuse to process tax returns, visa applications or Social Security checks. This legislation would also permit recipients of federal grants and contracts, including those for social services programs like homeless shelters and substance abuse treatment programs, to turn away LGBT people.

So here’s all the members of Ya’ll Qaeda in on this very un-American bill. In addition to Lee, the bill’s co-sponsors are Rubio, Crapo, Hatch, Inhofe, Blunt, Risch, Wicker, Enzi, Johnson, Rounds, Barrasso, Sasse, Hoeven, Thune, Paul, Perdue, Scott, Cotton, Boozman, Cruz, and Moran.

Mark their names: these guys literally would trade our democracy for a theocracy. This is your proof. Vote them out of office, they are a clear and present danger to the Constitution.

