Today's The Day Trump Wanted DACA 'Fixed'

Hey guys, today is March 5, which as we know is the date that Hair Führer set for Congress to resolve the immigration status of the Dreamers, otherwise he would start deporting them. So where do we stand?

Shorter: the Republican-controlled gubmint was too busy not doing anything about everything else to do anything about immigration.

But the reality is somewhat better: the courts have ruled that Comrade Stupid has not shown a compelling case to take action, so the Dreamers can continue to register and be protected in 2-year increments.

Claim Chowder: Expect to see this become a big issue in the midterms.

Update from C&L: Rallies are planned today.

