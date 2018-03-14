WATCH: Massive Protests On National Walkout Day Against Gun Violence

By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
This should scare Republicans as much as last night's election. These kids are forming their political DNA right in front of us and it's not good for the GOP.

This morning students across the country walked out of classrooms and marched in streets to protest a lack of governmental action against gun violence. The #NeverAgain movement seeks a ban on AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, as well as other gun control measures.

The marches are much larger than had been expected. Watch:


