WATCH: Massive Protests On National Walkout Day Against Gun Violence

This should scare Republicans as much as last night's election. These kids are forming their political DNA right in front of us and it's not good for the GOP.

This morning students across the country walked out of classrooms and marched in streets to protest a lack of governmental action against gun violence. The #NeverAgain movement seeks a ban on AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, as well as other gun control measures.

The marches are much larger than had been expected. Watch:

Throngs of people rally outside of the White House to protest for stricter gun laws as part of #NationalWalkoutDay. https://t.co/JuOWURifIL pic.twitter.com/nccX9YkqXX — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

"We're asking for fewer prayers, fewer words, and more action."



Students in Washington, D.C., march to the Capitol and rally to demand gun reform. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/s8X2mteJmz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2018

Students in thousands of U.S. schools are planning to walk out today to demand action on gun reform, on #NationalWalkoutDay. These are students from The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan: pic.twitter.com/a6qI6Rykzt — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 14, 2018