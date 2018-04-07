7-Year-Old Walks Out Of School

Havana Edwards was the only child to walk out of her school on Friday. Her tweets instantly went viral, and were featured on CNN. One promiment activist called her an American hero.

Source: Teen Vogue

As groups of students from across the United States participated in the National School Walkout, one 7-year-old stood alone at her elementary school in protest of continued violence in schools.

Havana Edwards, a 7-year-old student from Washington, D.C., was the only one at her school to walk out of classes on Friday, April 20. She posted an image from her protest on Twitter, writing: "I am all alone at my school, but I know I am not alone."

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Havana shared that she had urged her other classmates to join her and was sad that they didn't. "I didn't understand why they didn't care," she said. "I tried to tell them to come, but they said no." Teen Vogue has reached out to Havana's school for comment.

Havana is still hopeful that the next walkout will be different. "After watching her sit in silence to honor the Columbine students, we turned on CNN to watch the walkouts at other schools," her mother, Bethany Edwards, tells Teen Vogue. "She said, 'I am going to tell my friends I did this, and then next time there will be more of us. That means we are winning.' I knew then that she understood what it means to be a leader, even in the most simple terms."