White House Staffers 'Whisk Trump To A Golf Course' To Short Circuit Sunday Twitter Tirade: Report

White House staffers reportedly attempted to short circuit President Donald Trump's Sunday morning Twitter tirade by taking him golfing.

In a tweet storm on Sunday, Trump mocked former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe. And he suggested that he was nervous over so-called "fake memos" that McCabe wrote about interactions with the president. Trump also complained that special counsel Robert Mueller was allegedly refusing to hire Democrats.

The president said the impetus for at least one of the tweets came from his favorite morning show Fox & Friends.

After Trump fired off three tweets in quick succession, his aides decided to take action, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"Aides have decided to whisk Trump to a golf course today," she wrote, later adding: "Feels a bit cold for golf. But fewer TVs there."

