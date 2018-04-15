UN Amb. Nikki Haley Says Syrian Refugees Don't Want To Come To The U.S.

When asked by Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace this morning about the lack of Syrian refugees being allowed into our country, Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley came up with the most preposterous excuse imaginable.

Since the Trump administration implemented a xenophobic immigration and refugee policy the amount of Syrian refugees allowed into America has almost stopped completely.

Wallace said, "I want you to look at some State Department numbers on how many refugees have come into this country over the last three years. In 2016, more than 15,000 Syrian refugees came into this country. Last year, 3,000. So far this year, 11. On humanitarian grounds, how do you justify that?"

Haley replied, "I personally went to the refugee sites in both Jordan and Turkey. I spent time with refugees whether they were in camps or whether they were out and I talked to them about the situation at hand."

Is she now vetting all candidates to come into the country?

"I will tell you from a humanitarian standpoint, the United States has been a massive donor to this situation, but also when I talk to the refugees, what I talk to them about, they want to go home and there is a mountain that they look over and know what's on the other side and they know that Syria is in shambles and they're prepared to rebuild it."

She continued, "But not one of the many that I talked to ever said, 'We want to go to America.' They want to stay as close to Syria as they can so that when, God willing, this fighting stops and when there is finally stability and peace in that area, they want to go rejoin their family members. They want to go back to what they remember. The kids talked about where they used to play and what they used to do. The adults talked about the fact that where they were born and raised. There was a real emotional string to Syria and I think we need to be conscious of the fact that's really where they want to go."

This is just an embarrassing response to a serious question. The ambassador is telling us she interviewed thousands of refugees and they all would rather stay in makeshift camps of inhumane condition so they can see the mountains of Syria and hope for better days while their children suffer?

Since 2015, the Syrian conflict has only gotten worse, not better, so her words are just as despicable as if Kellyanne Conway had said them on Fox and Friends.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order suspending the admission of Syrian refugees into the country.

In October, he replaced it with what he has called "extreme vetting."