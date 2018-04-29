C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Bar Kays

Had a chance to hit a couple off the beaten path shops this weekend. At one of the places, a very matronly lady struck up a conversation about what kind of things I was particularly for as she had a lot more things in the basement.

"Records" is always the first thing that comes to mind so of course it is was I blurted out

"Oh, honey" she smiled. "I have some boxes of those if you want to bring them up."

Even though I figured it would be a moot effort of moldy Mitch Miller, Percy Faith and Ferrante & Teicher album, you still don't have to ask me twice because, well, there MIGHT be something worth adding to the record shelves at home.

Boom! There was some crate diggin' gold in those boxes. My scores included a couple of early Bar-Kays records. These cats started as auxiliary players in Stax stable, laying down some seriously funky stuff for the likes of Otis Redding, Booker T and Isaac Hayes before taking a step forward on their own thing. This 1972 take on a Stevie Wonder classic cooks!

What are you listening to tonight?