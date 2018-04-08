C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Harry Nilsson
I woke up about a half hour before my alarm clock usually goes off on a work day this morning. Got in the shower then shaved. Turned the radio on. It wasn't the usual morning host I usually hear. It wasn't even the same sort of programming. Then I realized it was only Sunday. Not Monday.
My better half said to me "A sure sign that we need a vacation." What are you listening to tonight?
