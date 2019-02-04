C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Harry Nilsson

It was on this day, February 4th in 1974, that John Lennon began his "Lost Weekend," following a separation from Yoko Ono. The extended bender he went on, which lasted about 18 months, often included participants such as Harry Nilsson.

During that time Lennon and Nilsson would work on the album Pussy Cats. The sessions would cause Nilsson to rupture his vocal cords but he kept this fact secret from Lennon. Pushing through the recording, it is believed that even more damage to them which many speculate Nillson never quite recovered from.

What are you listening to tonight?