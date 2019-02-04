Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Harry Nilsson

What happened during a chunk of a long lost weekend
By Dale Merrill

It was on this day, February 4th in 1974, that John Lennon began his "Lost Weekend," following a separation from Yoko Ono. The extended bender he went on, which lasted about 18 months, often included participants such as Harry Nilsson.

During that time Lennon and Nilsson would work on the album Pussy Cats. The sessions would cause Nilsson to rupture his vocal cords but he kept this fact secret from Lennon. Pushing through the recording, it is believed that even more damage to them which many speculate Nillson never quite recovered from.

What are you listening to tonight?


Pussy Cats: 25th Anniversary Edition
Pussy Cats: 25th Anniversary Edition
Artist: Harry Nilsson

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.