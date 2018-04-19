Comey Ordered Investigation Into Giuliani And The Leaky FBI

When Rudy Giuliani went on Fox News and giggled that he had some "surprises" yet to come in the 2016 campaign, he got everyone's attention, especially when James Comey sent a letter to Congress two days later informing them that Hillary Clinton's email had been discovered on Anthony Weiner's laptop.

That attention included James Comey. During his interview Thursday with Rachel Maddow, he discussed Giuliani's huge ego and his participation in the buildup to the announcement that ripped the wind right out of the sails of the HIllary campaign.

Rachel was direct. "Did Rudy Giuliani and therefore the Trump campaign have advanced notice from inside the FBI, from the New York field office or wherever, that this announcement from you was coming?," she asked.

"Not that I know of but I saw that same publicity," Comey replied. "And so I commissioned an investigation to see if we could understand whether people were disclosing information out of the New York office or any other place that resulted in Rudy's report on Fox News and other leaks that we were seeing in the media."

Well, now we're all wondering what became of the investigation, aren't we? I still think it came through a retired FBI agent, and that's what Giuliani confirmed too. Specifically, I think James Kallstrom, retired FBI agent, friend to Jeanine Pirro and all of Fox News leaked it.

Comey told Rachel he doesn't know what the outcome of the investigation was.

"I got fired before it was finished," he said.

Add that to the list of questions for Democrats to dig into when we win the majority back in Congress and start doing REAL investigations on all of this. If any criminal referrals are to be made, let's start with Kallstrom and the rogues in the New York FBI office.