Holy Crap: I'm A Christian And I'm Here To Take Your Money Edition

Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lawyers, found a great way to make a living.

Documents obtained by the Guardian show Sekulow approved plans to push poor and jobless people to donate money to his Christian nonprofit, which since 2000 has steered more than $60m to Sekulow, his family and their businesses. Telemarketers for the nonprofit, Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism (Case), were instructed in contracts signed by Sekulow to urge people who pleaded poverty or said they were out of work to dig deep for a “sacrificial gift”.

Hey, the dude has payments on his airplane and God only knows what else. In his defense, he was trying to raise enough money to burn a wet elephant.

Here’s the script for his “Christian charity” phone calls.

Some people are going to a real special place in hell.