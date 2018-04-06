Lock Him Up! Ted Nugent Invites Infowars Viewers To Shoot 'Rabid Coyote' Liberals

Ted Nugent is a man who would just as soon caress an AR-15 as the teenage girls he's so anxious to fondle, and he's not afraid to invoke violent rhetoric to preserve his reputation as one of the most hateful NRA board members ever.

Today's installment comes via Infowars, where he worked quite hard to help Alex Jones look sane. (He failed) And of course, the topic was guns.

"Just know that evil, dishonesty, and scam artists have always been around and that right now they’re liberal, they’re Democrat, they’re RINOs, they’re Hollywood, they’re fake news, they’re media, they’re academia, and they’re half of our government, at least," Nugent snarled.

"So come to that realization," he challenged. "There are rabid coyotes running around. You don’t wait till you see one to go get your gun."

What should they do with their gun when they have it and encounter those liberals, Democrats, extinct RINOs, Hollywood types, "fake news," media, academia and half our government? WHAT SHOULD THEY DO?

This: "Keep your gun handy, and every time you see one, you shoot one."

Imagine for a moment Jimmy Kimmel or some other liberal-type celebrity standing up on their platform, widely distributed, calling for Ted Nugent and his fellow NRA murderers to be shot.

Yeah, you can't. First, because we wouldn't, and second because right-wing amplifiers' heads would explode and Fox News would literally run nonstop, ad-free condemnations.

Yet these jerks just keep on saying this stuff. People are mowed down with AR-15s in schools, at concerts, nightclubs, and their jobs, Black men are shot down in their own back yards, and Ted Nugent just gets to keep inviting the murder of people whose ideas he disagrees with.

Lock him the hell up.