Michael Cohen Will 'Fold Like A Cheap Deck Of Cards'

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, appeared on The Beat with Ari Melber Monday night for an immediate reaction to the Michael Cohen FBI raid.

I left at the beginning of the clip the comment by Jim Messina that everyone involved with permissions regarding the FBI raid are Republicans. Turns out at the law enforcement level, Republicans are doing their jobs and prosecuting crimes where they see them. Republican Congress? Not. And Jim Messina gets the line of the night saying that Michael Cohen has "more skeletons in his closet than a Grateful Dead concert."

Michael Avenatti is not celebrating this case turning into a criminal investigation. It's serious and it's sad.

MICHAEL AVENATTI: I take criminal investigations and criminal charges very, very seriously. And they can have dramatic impacts on people in their lives and their families, et cetera. If Michael Cohen has put himself in this position or if the president has put him in this position, you know, part of me feels sorry for him, quite frankly. A lot of people will be surprised to hear me say that, but it's true.

ARI MELBER: You feel sorry for him why, Michael?

AVENATTI: Well, part of me, just because of the seriousness of this matter. This guy I think has been put in a position where he is going to be -- he is going to be expected to be the fall guy, the scapegoat. I don't think he is going to hold up. In my experience, any guy that has to constantly tell you how tough he is, really isn't that tough. And this is a guy that has consistently made it a point to refer to himself as Ray Donovan and the tough guy. I think when push comes to shove, he is going to fold like a cheap deck of cards, Ari. I really do. With that said, I don't -- I'm not applauding or high-fiving anybody's offices being raided by the FBI. It's very, very serious matter. And I think that this is the first significant domino to fall. And I think that history is going to look back upon this day and this is going to be a monumental day: when the president on a Thursday refers everyone to his personal attorney, and Monday, that attorney's offices are raided by the FBI. That's pretty remarkable. The next big moment will probably be when he [Cohen] takes the fifth amendment.