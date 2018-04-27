Mike's Blog Round Up
Big Bad Bald Bastard: The voice of Schoolhouse Rock is gone but will not be forgotten.
The Carpentariat: Trump's corrupt past is catching up with him.
Orcinus: The Alt-right must be called out to protect democracy.
Infidel753: The future will belong to those who are willing to embrace change.
Bonus Track: "The Alienist" gives us a look into the fashions of the previous Gilded Age.
