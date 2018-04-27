Big Bad Bald Bastard: The voice of Schoolhouse Rock is gone but will not be forgotten.

The Carpentariat: Trump's corrupt past is catching up with him.

Orcinus: The Alt-right must be called out to protect democracy.

Infidel753: The future will belong to those who are willing to embrace change.

Bonus Track: "The Alienist" gives us a look into the fashions of the previous Gilded Age.

This Round-Up is by Susan of Texas. You can follow me on Twitter. Send tips, requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).