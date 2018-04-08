Hi, everyone. It's good to be back. So… how's the Trumpian dumpster fire going? Because there are no sprinkler systems to put it out. Seems to me, from north of the border, that it's getting worse and worse. Anyone with some optimism?

Duck of Minerva: A Jacksonian moment in U.S. foreign policy.

Kiko’s House: A Russian mission for Manafort to influence Trump.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: A vote for the suffering of the black community.

And, as the dumpster fire rages:

Outside the Beltway: The continuing humiliation of John Kelly.

