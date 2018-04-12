Oh Dear. Republicans Made A Plan To Discredit Comey -- And It Leaked

According to CNN, the RNC has put together an "exhaustive" plan to undermine the credibility of Jim Comey, whose book tour starts this week:

The Republican plan against Comey is built around several aggressive arguments, according to the plan obtained by CNN, including these: 1) "Comey has a long history of misstatements and misconduct," including damage caused to the FBI because of "bizarre decisions, contradictory statements and acting against Department of Justice and FBI protocol." 2) "Attempts to smear the Trump administration are nothing more than retaliation by a disgraced former official." 3) "Comey isn't credible -- just ask Democrats." The digital ads will show several Democrats calling for Comey's resignation after he injected himself into the 2016 presidential race, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who is shown saying: "All I can tell you is the FBI Director has no credibility."

And check out the website, "Lyin' Comey." As soon as you click on the site, you get a popup to sign up for a newsletter that offers to send you the "real news" from Trump.

No, they're not panicked at all! This is all perfectly normal!

It's almost enough to make me feel sympathetic to the man who helped hand the election to Trump, just because he didn't know how to handle his New York Hillary-hating FBI agents.