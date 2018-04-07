Open Thread: Trump Tower On Fire
Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP— Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018
Video from the scene shows the moment fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower; at least one person seriously injured, FDNY says. https://t.co/sYR3Dw4wZ1 pic.twitter.com/khMYXDJcql
— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2018
Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
NBC News: The man critically injured in a now four alarm fire at Trump Tower has died, a senior law enforcement official says. https://t.co/qCaIGqc8h2
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 8, 2018
The fire in Trump Tower started on the 50th floor.
The guy who lives on the 51st floor went to prison (now released) for his role in a high-stakes gambling scheme that laundered money through Cyprus to Russia. https://t.co/XrBE7xhbSD
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 7, 2018
This is at least the second fire at Trump Tower since January.https://t.co/Z0NBj0fQmH https://t.co/LRf1a2CcHN
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 7, 2018
The fire at Trump Tower started because of Donald Trump’s pants.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 7, 2018
Glad to see the FDNY responding promptly to the three alarm fire at Trump Tower. Now if only Congress, Mueller and the voters would deal with the five alarm fire burning at the White House...
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 7, 2018
The fire at Trump Tower has been contained. Unfortunately, the fire at Trump’s White House is not contained and will continue to burn America until we the people put it out on November 6th, 2018. #VoteThemOut #BlueWave2018
— Ryan Knight #BlueWave2018 🌊 (@ProudResister) April 7, 2018
It says something about the state of things when EVERYONE has jokes about people burning evidence at Trump tower bc of the fire.
cc @realDonaldTrump no one sane believes you're innocent. Every sane person thinks you and your gang are guilty as sin.
— Ale (@aliasvaughn) April 7, 2018
Okay, tell us what YOU think: Why was Trump Tower burning?
