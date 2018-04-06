Rachel Maddow Overtakes Hannity As Most-Watched Cable News Host

Sean Hannity is probably having quite the bullyboy meltdown over the news that not only has he lost his perch as the highest-rated cable news host but he lost it to Rachel Maddow! And she hasn’t even hosted James Comey yet!

Forbes has the details that almost certainly have sent Hannity into a tizzy (my emphases added): In March, The Rachel Maddow Show finished as the highest-rated show in cable news, with an average total audience of 3.058 million viewers--the show's best-ever performance in the 9 p.m. ET hour. FNC's Hannity was second, with 3.000 million viewers. Maddow also won among viewers 25-54, the demographic most valued by advertisers, finishing March with an average audience of 671,000 compared to Hannity's 616,000. CNN finished a distant third in the hour, with 382,000 viewers 25-54. MSNBC has been experiencing a dramatic rise in ratings, finishing the first quarter of 2018 as the only cable news network to grow compared to Q1 2017: MSNBC ratings were up 30%, while both Fox News and CNN experienced declines.

Memo to Hannity: Since your pleas for Comey to appear on your show have not worked out – and he is already booked on Maddow’s show this month – maybe you could try following through on that promise to be waterboarded for charity that you made almost nine years ago. That would be a sure ratings winner! Plus, with Gina Haspel’s confirmation hearings looming, there’s no better time to show the world that it’s not torture, just like you said.

Watch Hannity promise to undergo waterboarding or, as he calls it, “dunking,” below as well as Keith Olbermann’s offer of $1,000 for every second Hannity can withstand it. "We'll see if he's anything but a gasbag," Olbermann said.

Well, Seanie-Pooh, you’ve been looking a lot like a gasbag all these years. This would be a great time to prove us all wrong!

