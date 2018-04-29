Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

So the White House Correspondents Association Dinner (aka NerdProm--although I think that does a disservice to nerds) was last night. And apparently, the Sunday show producers decided to wait to book those who could opine on it because I didn't get my normal guest lists until the very last minute. I've no doubt that much of it will be pearl-clutching on how "vulgar" comedian Michelle Wolf was and how "mean" some of her jokes were.

We're on to "It didn't play in the room" takes on Michelle Wolf at #WHCD from people who annually fail to grasp that "the room" is the problem. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 29, 2018

Because it's so horrifying for these reporters to hear the word "pussy" (which they haven't heard coming out of the mouths of at least a dozen congressmen daily--I've been on press calls. These congresscritters have potty mouths) and have Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred to as "Aunt Lydia" from The Handmaid's Tale, donchaknow?

So I will just remind our Beltway gatekeepers in the media what they accepted two years ago: It's just locker room talk, fellas. No big deal. Move along.

And if you want to talk about vulgar and mean, let's talk:

About how Flint, Michigan still doesn't have clean water after four years.

About how Reality Winner is still incarcerated almost a year later without being charged.

About how children as young as 4 are being separated from their parents by ICE.

About how Puerto Rico has been ignored entirely after devastating hurricane damage.

About how Trump threatened to shut down the entire country if he didn't get funding for his wall by September.

About how partisans on the right and left are more concerned with 12 year old blog posts by NBC News' Joy Reid than the fact that NBC News paid tens of millions of dollars to white guys who appeared to consider female staffers part of their benefit package.

I could go on and on. A few pointed barbs from a comedian is nothing to that level of vulgarity.

