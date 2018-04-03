Ted 'Poopy Pants' Nugent Is Now The Victim Of Parkland Kids. Boo Hoo!

Poor, poor Ted. He's used to being stroked, and you can tell he can't quite believe the backlash he inspired by saying the kids leading the March for Our Lives are "soulless."

His response? I'm not hate speech, you're hate speech!

"I was told, coming out of a firestorm, a firestorm of guitar solo magic, that I was trending on Facebook because somehow, some dishonest, lying idiots claimed that my identifying, accurately and honestly, those in the gun control marches who call people who don’t agree with them child murderers -- now if I called you a child murderer without having any evidence, that would be hate speech.

"So they are guilty of hate speech. I merely identified that you have to have mush for brains to accept, blindly accept, the propaganda from the gun-hating, freedom-hating, America-hating, liberal Democrat left media. And who out there believes that so much of the media – who believes CNN, anybody? MSNBC, anybody? ABC, CBS, NBC? Certainly Media Matters, really? Boy, what a hypocritical title that is. Media Matters, MoveOn.Org, Southern Poverty Law Center, the Huffington punks, who believes these people?

"So they claimed that it’s hate speech to identify the hate of people that call us child murderers, because we don’t believe in banning guns, which won’t save any lives. So they’re so blinded by their hate, and their mushy brains have so robotically accepted the propaganda ministry’s lies and deceit, that their hate isn’t hate. My identifying their hate, is hate. What the hell? So I stand by my words."

Comin’ up that street, jackboots steppin’ high, got to make a stand,

Lookin’ in your windows, listenin’ to your phone, keep a gun in your hand.

----"Stormtrooping," Ted Nugent

Poor old has-been. Who would he be without his gun fantasies? Just another washed-up second-tier rock star. And anti-Semitic, to boot. (Because "the Jews" are trying to take our guns away!)

Someone who whines that "political correctness" is the only thing keeping you out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ted, the history of rock is littered with guitar players who can perform live pyrotechnics and yet never connect with a wider audience, who never broke through to the next level. You're one of them. Accept it, be happy some people still pay money to see you perform -- and stop proving what a whiny little b*tch you are.

Which is what you do every time you open your piehole.