Joy Reid Rains Hell On Ted Nugent For Attacking Parkland Teens: 'He Pooped His Pants' To Dodge The Draft

MSNBC host Joy Reid reminded Americans on Sunday that they should not hold the opinions of Ted Nugent in high regard after he recently said that survivors of a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida had "no soul."

During a radio interview last week, the conservative rocker and NRA board member went after Parkland students who advocate for gun safety laws.

“These poor children, I’m afraid to say, but the evidence is irrefutable. They have no soul,” Nugent opined at the time.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Reid recalled that Nugent had defecated in his pants to dodge the draft and had repeatedly been associated with pedophilia.

"Then a week before [my physical], I stopped going to the bathroom. I did it in my pants. poop, piss the whole shot. My pants got crusted up," Nugent told High Times in a 1977 interview. "[T]hey made everybody take off their pants, and I did, and this sergeant says, “Oh my God, put those back on! You fucking swine you!” Then they had a urine test and I couldn’t piss, But my poop was just like ooze, man, so I poop in the cup and put it on the counter. I had poop on my hand and my arm. The guy almost puked. I was so proud. I knew I had these chumps beat."

After Reid's mini-tweet storm, she also pointed out Nugent's history in a segment on MSNBC.

"That is Ted Nugent who in 1977 gave an interview saying he took meth and poohed his pants so he wouldn't have to go to Vietnam and reportedly adopted a 17-year-old girl so he could have sex with her," she pointed out.

Read Reid's tweets below/

A handy reminder of what Ted Nugent told High Times Magazine in 1977 about how he got out of having to fight in Vietnam... pic.twitter.com/QaWtLuIyye — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 1, 2018