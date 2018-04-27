Theta Tau Bigots Cry Foul When Subjected To Consequences. Also, It's A Day Of The Week Ending In 'Y’

Remember the fine young men I wrote about last week from Syracuse University? The members of Theta Tau fraternity who participated in those disgusting videos wherein they pledged to always have hate in their hearts for "n*ggers, sp*cs, and most importantly, the fuckin' k*kes?" Those upstanding students? The sweethearts who simulated rape on an imaginary disabled person in a wheelchair?

Well, Syracuse didn't think they were so fine or upstanding, nor did they buy Theta Tau National's mealy-mouthed defense of the frat brothers. Syracuse expelled the frat and suspended 18 of the frat's members. These are called consequences, boys and girls.

Since the consequences applied to white males, however, we can set our watches by the time it takes for them to push back. Yes, friends, five of these people are suing Syracuse University.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the unnamed students—all members or pledges of Theta Tau—accused the school of "branding them as racist, anti-sematic [sic], sexist, and hostile to people with disabilities." It argues that the school "selectively commented on snippets" of the videos, which were meant as a "satirical sketch." As a result, the lawsuit states, the students have suffered from "ridicule and scorn."

Got that? The poor kids have suffered from "ridicule and scorn." (I also wanna know how their lawyer doesn't know how to spell "anti-Semitic." Yeah, I checked the filing. It's spelled wrong in the actual legal document. Methinks that law firm deserves ridicule and scorn, too. But, I digress...) These aggrieved parties are concerned for their futures.

Still, now it seems five members involved believe they're entitled to damages from the school for "threatening their academic success and survival," according to the lawsuit. Aside from asking for $1 million apiece, the five unnamed students have demanded that Syracuse put a halt to the disciplinary proceedings against them and let them back into their classes.

Their academic success and survival are threatened, they claim? The survival of their ability to be freely and openly racist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic assholes free of criticism and consequence is threatened, maybe...but let's be real. If they were honest, they would admit that that is what they're truly upset about.