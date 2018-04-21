Trump Goes Off On Maggie Haberman, And Other News
If Trump never talks with Maggie Haberman, how did she manage to sneak into the Oval Office and get this picture with him? pic.twitter.com/jCfx9v0cLX— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 21, 2018
The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
....non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
....it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
Donald Trump is afraid of Roger Stone? https://t.co/0pqSQu1LRK
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 21, 2018
When I was reporting this story, I said to one person who’s observed the Cohen-Trump relationship that Trump has been abusive to him. The person replied, “He’s abusive to everybody.” https://t.co/coxNMRVCUl
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2018
One B, sir (or Dan?). Here’s the story that seems to have touched a nerve. https://t.co/M34kkP0sQb https://t.co/V73uBzg7wJ
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2018
For years https://t.co/IdvM2QP1j4
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2018
Trump (or his digital aide) deleted and reposted this morning’s rant to spell Maggie Haberman’s last name correctly after she noted it’s not “Habberman.” pic.twitter.com/ntjGvnXmd6
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 21, 2018
There’s little evidence Trump has ever even spoken to Haberman aside from the numerous on the record interviews he’s done with her. https://t.co/C7NERDWNYf
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 21, 2018
From the @washingtonpost: Jeff Sessions told the White House that Rosenstein’s firing could prompt his departure, toohttps://t.co/xNIZMVDQ6t
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 21, 2018
Presidential Historian Jon Meacham Gives Candid and Moving Eulogy at Barbara Bush Funeral https://t.co/FZS6Lhd7UH pic.twitter.com/2KOYJO9L2O
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 21, 2018
Editorial cartoon: Tom Toles on #ScottPruitt https://t.co/81qhOqCARJ #EPA pic.twitter.com/Bb5LoAmevg
— Doc (@mch7576) April 21, 2018
Trump’s gonna tweet “Snitches get stitches” before the day is done.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 21, 2018
Face off: #Sixers lead series vs. Heat heading into today's Game 4; Miami's Justise Winslow will be fined for stepping on #JoelEmbiid's protective mask https://t.co/BrxMkBQ6Qr pic.twitter.com/essEtjurA7
— Courier-Post (@cpsj) April 21, 2018
He has some stiff competition, but it's hard to argue that Larry Kudlow isn't the wrongest man in Washington. https://t.co/8fUCsA35VQ pic.twitter.com/IPqqRGqbt5
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) April 21, 2018
Foreign-policy veterans are worried that Trump will finally tire of Jim Mattis, as he has soured on so many other top advisers, though White House officials deny any sense of a rift between the two: https://t.co/2LJNaFb4mP pic.twitter.com/UNQEXWE4Ky
— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 21, 2018
No part of the TCJA was anything but a regressive handout to the rich: https://t.co/YJhD80cVLU
— American Prospect (@theprospect) April 21, 2018
And finally, in "kids say the darndest things" category:
Overheard while on my shift at Disneyland:
*little girl age 5-ish runs up to Princess Tiana*
Tiana: how's it going there, sugar?
Little girl: how do you pee in that dress?
😂😭😂😭
— Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) April 18, 2018
