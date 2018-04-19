Trump May Abandon Human Rights For Political Win In North Korea

Is Donald Trump going to ignore North Korea's human rights violations in order to, ahem, 'denuclearize' the rogue nation?

There's a very specific reason why the US has NOT negotiated at the Presidential level with North Korea, and it's human rights. North Korea is a brutal dictatorship, holding over 1200 political prisoners in torture and starvation. Even from an "America First" position, the three American prisoners of war held by Un should be an issue, don't you think, Donald?

Earlier today on Morning Joe, Admiral James Stavridis pointed out exactly what Donald Trump thinks could happen:

I think President Trump somehow feels he will walk in, slap the table like he's selling a building in Manhattan and walk out the door to collect his Nobel Peace Prize. Ain't going to happen that way. This is going to be a process that has to unfold.

Stephanie Ruhle noted that Donald Trump, aka "HR Bluff-n-Stuff," can't negotiate with an American bank for a loan. "He's the debtor in chief, and this is Kim Jong-Un."

Forty human rights organizations have written an open letter to Donald Trump (yeah right) South Korean President Moon Jae-in:

As your government discusses a proposed summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we welcome the renewed inter-Korean dialogue and the recent progress in inter-Korean relations and urge your government to press for human rights issues to be included in all discussions with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), including in the summit agenda. The United Nations Security Council has recognized in several recent debates and resolutions that human rights abuses in the DPRK and regional peace and security are intrinsically connected. Any long-term resolution of security issues on the Korean peninsula will require addressing the DPRK’s repressive rights record and pressing the North Korean government to commit to fundamental and wide-ranging reforms.

Applause to Stephanie Ruhle for reminding viewers throughout this story that Donald Trump doesn't get a "political win" for ignoring human rights abuses.