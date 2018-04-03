Trump Orders Latvian President To Not Call On 'Fake News'

Even though Trump limited the U.S. press to only one question, he didn't hesitate to attack them while hosting a short presser with the Baltic states.

Trump loves to dictate how international press conferences go, including ordering other countries leaders around. That was no different today.

After Latvia’s President Raimonds Vejonis commented on the discussions of security issues, Trump then ordered him to call on a member of the press.

Trump said, "Pick a reporter, please. You can pick a reporter. A Baltic reporter ideally. Real news, not fake news. Go, ahead."

Some members in the audience of the foreign press laughed while others do not find it funny.

When Vejonis hesitated, maybe he didn't understand WTF Trump was saying, Donald continued...

"Do you want to pick? Do we have enough? Go ahead Mr. President, pick a reporter from the Baltic's. Not the same man. He was very tough. Go ahead--pick a reporter. Go ahead, yes. please."

Instead of smearing the US press, Trump could have moved on and answered more questions directed at himself instead of pawning them on the three Baltic state's leaders.

His constant attacks on the media are having an impact unfortunately, but maybe Trump should be aware that the American people trust him less than the US media he constantly berates.