Trump Threatens To Take Away Press Credentials Because Of Unfavorable Reporting

Donald Trump issued another attack against the media via Twitter by threatening to take away certain reporters' "credentials" and portraying "fake news" as all news which is not favorable to him.

That sounds like an authoritarian dictator to me.

The right-wing so-called "Media Research Council" compiled another hatchet job report on the media, with "studies" that analyze what they consider positive and negative spin that disregards the actions of the person in charge.

They concluded that Trump is fighting against a very hostile press.

Naturally.

This sent Trump into a tizzy and he flew off the handle once again.

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Trump calls negative stories "fake" and irresponsibly labels them as corrupt.

Trump floating revoking media credentials until he gets coverage he likes https://t.co/PMoGziC8O9 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 9, 2018

He has a lack of understanding of how news coverage actually works, and unfortunately so do a lot of his supporters. https://t.co/X9jvSrmnUk — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 9, 2018

If we were EVER to find a legitimate White House-credentialed reporter being paid millions of dollars from corporate entities and Russian oligarchs that's hidden in an LLC, press corruption might be a viable claim made by him, but of course that is not the case.

Even Matt Drudge weighed in.

I fear the future result of Trump’s crusade on ‘fake news’ will be licensing of all reporters. [Dems already floated this in the senate pre-Trump.] The mop up on this issue is going to be excruciating... — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 9, 2018

If Trump doesn't get the Fox News state-sponsored propaganda treatment every day, he holds his breath and turns blue.

It's an apt description but a very dangerous one since he is supposed to be the President of the United States.

The fact that he only does TV interviews with suck-ups like Pete Hegseth, says it all.

Past presidents might have hated their press coverage, but they respected the Constitution of the United States of America. We now have a fake president crying "fake news" and wiping his feet on the First Amendment.