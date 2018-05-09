Trump Threatens To Take Away Press Credentials Because Of Unfavorable Reporting
Donald Trump issued another attack against the media via Twitter by threatening to take away certain reporters' "credentials" and portraying "fake news" as all news which is not favorable to him.
That sounds like an authoritarian dictator to me.
The right-wing so-called "Media Research Council" compiled another hatchet job report on the media, with "studies" that analyze what they consider positive and negative spin that disregards the actions of the person in charge.
They concluded that Trump is fighting against a very hostile press.
Naturally.
This sent Trump into a tizzy and he flew off the handle once again.
Trump calls negative stories "fake" and irresponsibly labels them as corrupt.
If we were EVER to find a legitimate White House-credentialed reporter being paid millions of dollars from corporate entities and Russian oligarchs that's hidden in an LLC, press corruption might be a viable claim made by him, but of course that is not the case.
Even Matt Drudge weighed in.
If Trump doesn't get the Fox News state-sponsored propaganda treatment every day, he holds his breath and turns blue.
It's an apt description but a very dangerous one since he is supposed to be the President of the United States.
The fact that he only does TV interviews with suck-ups like Pete Hegseth, says it all.
Past presidents might have hated their press coverage, but they respected the Constitution of the United States of America. We now have a fake president crying "fake news" and wiping his feet on the First Amendment.
