Trump Is Threatening A US Senator's Office With Lies

I think Chris Cuomo is trying not to normalize Trump's behavior.

But he's going to have to try harder. And that means calling out Mitch McConnell. And dropping the "both sides" nonsense at the end of this clip.

Trump is pretending he has "dirt" on Senator Jon Tester because he's ticked his totally unqualified choice to privatize the Veteran's Administration turned out to have a problem allegedly drinking on the job and allegedly handing out prescription drugs without conscience.

The fact that is well-established is that Ronny Jackson was unqualified to hold the office he was in and the office he aspired to.

And Fox News and the Republican Party are lockstep behind Trump because they would like to have one Senate seat in play in 2018, thank you very much.

#MoronInChief built this environment of attacks and lies against anyone who disagrees.



Now he calls for Jon Tester to resign, calling Jackson opposition as unfair.



But trump won't talk about why Ronny Jackson is no longer his personal physician #liarhttps://t.co/1xS4wfz53Z — Gamora🔥💖 (@exoticgamora) April 30, 2018

And OH MY LORD guess who is helping the Republicans campaign against Tester? The former National Security Adviser who was on the phone with Russians about quid pro quo sanctions for money and LIED to the FBI about it and then admitted in a GUILTY PLEA he had done so? OMG.

Michael Flynn is back. Gen Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI while serving the Trump administration, will be hitting the campaign trail to unseat Sen Tester. The GOP must be estastic over the direction Trump is taking them. Felons for everyone! https://t.co/huZSnBDbV5 — Greg Sarafan 🌐⚖🗽Esq. (@GSarafan) April 30, 2018

But nevermind, while Flynn campaigns for one GOP candidate for Senate, Steve Bannon has picked another.

How will Trump know who to support? I'm guessing the one with the youngest hottest child-wife, just like Roy Moore?