Trump Makes Empty Threat To Sen. John Tester At Michigan Rally

If Donald Trump thinks his completely unqualified choice of Dr. Ronny Jackson to head the Veterans Administration was treated unfairly, he should re-nominate him and let him appear before Congress and make his case to them as to why he deserves to be in that position.

He's not going to do that though. He'd rather go to a campaign rally (while running away the second year in a row from the White House Correspondents' Dinner) and make some not so thinly veiled threats against Democratic Montana Sen. John Tester as he did last night:

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened yet another political opponent, this time Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), with the possibility of damaging secret information. “I know things about Tester that I could say, too, and if I said them, he’d never be elected again,” Trump said at a rally in Washington, Michigan. It recalled the President’s ultimately empty threat that fired FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” More than five weeks later, Trump admitted that no such tapes existed. Trump has raged at Tester for several days over Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal of his nomination to become secretary of Veterans Affairs. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, of which Tester is ranking member, had previously postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearings after allegations surfaced that Jackson drank on the job and fostered a hostile work environment. Trump on Thursday said Tester would have a “price to pay” in Montana over his scrutiny of Jackson, and on Saturday called for Tester’s resignation.

He knows things. Sure you do pal. People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.