Maybe The Deplorables Don't Want War After All
When a Republican president can't get a right-winger with an eagle avatar and the screen name "Eaglized" to back an upcoming use of U.S. military force ... that's trouble.
More from those comments:
Has anyone taken poll to ask see how many Americans believe this false flag
Mattis said in February that there was no proof that Assad committed the last 2 gas attacks. The timing of this attack is simply too suspicious to take at face value.
And Assad - as horrible as he supposedly is - has zero motive, when he has all but won the wat against ISIS. ISIS would be the beneficiary of our attack, wouldn't they?
Dumb as rock Democrats (civilians and the Reps in Congress) and war mongering RINOs in government.
(Were the last fifty years of American politics just a dream? Now if you support military action by a GOP president, you're a "RINO.")
Fox did a poll on twitter about how many people thought we should get involved more in Syria. Over like 11 hours is was over 65% stay out. Then within 10 minutes like 50,000 bots votes were added to switch the vote the other way.
Do not go to war, President Trump.
You need Congressional Approval for such matters and WE THE PEOPLE do not consent!
Amen...don't do it DJT...you're being goaded. NOTHING is what it seems in that part of the world. Not the world's policeman...remember that??
If Trump lets the globalists con him again with the ridiculously same tactic of gas-bombing-without-proof, we are all done for! No one 'wins' a nuclear war!
Sen. Lindsey Graham and all of the rest of the swamp are calling for war.
No greater confirmation exists, that we must avoid war in Syria.
No! No! No! President Trump said 'let someone else handle it!'!! STICK TO YOUR GUT PLAN PRESIDENT TRUMP!! Pull us out of there! All this was garnered to get us in a war..... When the dems/rinos/republicans all agree, something's amiss!!↓ Story continues below ↓
STOP IT PRESIDENT TRUMP! GET US OUT!
... Get us out, protect OUR bordes and let the ME handle that schitt over there!
Of course, the president himself doesn't seem to know what he wants.
Poor guy! He hired John Bolton away from Fox for his hawkishness, and now the people who are still on Fox -- Tucker Carlsion, Tomi Lahren -- are telling him to turn the other cheek. Very confusing! And so he's issuing threats to Vladimir Putin and sweet-talking him at the same time.
I only bomb you because I love you.
— Ellis Weiner (@EllisWeiner) April 11, 2018
That's a fairly accurate summary of our policy toward Russia right now.
