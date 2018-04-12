Maybe The Deplorables Don't Want War After All

When a Republican president can't get a right-winger with an eagle avatar and the screen name "Eaglized" to back an upcoming use of U.S. military force ... that's trouble.

More from those comments:

Has anyone taken poll to ask see how many Americans believe this false flag **** Mattis said in February that there was no proof that Assad committed the last 2 gas attacks. The timing of this attack is simply too suspicious to take at face value. **** And Assad - as horrible as he supposedly is - has zero motive, when he has all but won the wat against ISIS. ISIS would be the beneficiary of our attack, wouldn't they? **** Dumb as rock Democrats (civilians and the Reps in Congress) and war mongering RINOs in government.

(Were the last fifty years of American politics just a dream? Now if you support military action by a GOP president, you're a "RINO.")

Fox did a poll on twitter about how many people thought we should get involved more in Syria. Over like 11 hours is was over 65% stay out. Then within 10 minutes like 50,000 bots votes were added to switch the vote the other way. **** Do not go to war, President Trump. You need Congressional Approval for such matters and WE THE PEOPLE do not consent! **** Amen...don't do it DJT...you're being goaded. NOTHING is what it seems in that part of the world. Not the world's policeman...remember that?? **** If Trump lets the globalists con him again with the ridiculously same tactic of gas-bombing-without-proof, we are all done for! No one 'wins' a nuclear war! **** Sen. Lindsey Graham and all of the rest of the swamp are calling for war.

No greater confirmation exists, that we must avoid war in Syria. **** No! No! No! President Trump said 'let someone else handle it!'!! STICK TO YOUR GUT PLAN PRESIDENT TRUMP!! Pull us out of there! All this was garnered to get us in a war..... When the dems/rinos/republicans all agree, something's amiss!!

Of course, the president himself doesn't seem to know what he wants.

Oh baby, I didn't mean all those terrible things I said (checks time stamp) 26 minutes ago... pic.twitter.com/lYIm8aOOCD — Steve M. (@nomoremister) April 11, 2018

Poor guy! He hired John Bolton away from Fox for his hawkishness, and now the people who are still on Fox -- Tucker Carlsion, Tomi Lahren -- are telling him to turn the other cheek. Very confusing! And so he's issuing threats to Vladimir Putin and sweet-talking him at the same time.

I only bomb you because I love you. — Ellis Weiner (@EllisWeiner) April 11, 2018

That's a fairly accurate summary of our policy toward Russia right now.



